Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.