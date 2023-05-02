Franklin Financial Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
