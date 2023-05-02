Franklin Financial Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

