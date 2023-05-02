Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $28.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

