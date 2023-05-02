Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.