Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Freshpet worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

