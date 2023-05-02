Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.27 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.
Freshworks Stock Performance
FRSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 2,412,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.69.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.