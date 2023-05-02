Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.27 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 2,412,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.03.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

