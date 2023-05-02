Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-592.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.09 million. Freshworks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.03.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.