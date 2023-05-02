FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.26

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1689625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
FREYR Battery Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.