FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.26

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1689625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

