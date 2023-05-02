Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.21

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $2.53 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

