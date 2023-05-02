FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390. FRP has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $535.62 million, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

Insider Activity

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.