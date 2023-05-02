Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) versus COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Head to Head Contrast

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and COSCO SHIPPING’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.60 $299.32 million $0.51 19.21 COSCO SHIPPING $58.12 billion 0.32 $16.30 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Dividends

Profitability

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.1%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub and COSCO SHIPPING, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 0 0 3 0 3.00 COSCO SHIPPING 2 0 0 0 1.00

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.00%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than COSCO SHIPPING.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats Fuchs Petrolub on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. It offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, marine, vessel management, manning, and liner agency. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

