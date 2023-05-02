Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FTEK opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

