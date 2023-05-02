Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 128227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

