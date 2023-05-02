Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

