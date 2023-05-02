Gagnon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Gagnon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,529 shares during the quarter. Yext accounts for about 3.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Yext worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 828,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 28.5% during the third quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 133.7% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 481,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 275,478 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 440,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,838. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

