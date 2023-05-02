Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 219,556 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 379.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,450 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,556 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 825,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

