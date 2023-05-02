Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires New Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $483.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.65.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,871 shares of company stock valued at $265,416. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

