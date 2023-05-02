Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,277,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

