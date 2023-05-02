Gagnon Securities LLC Buys Shares of 22,592 inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 36,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.23. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.96.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

INTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

