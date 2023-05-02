Gagnon Securities LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Profound Medical comprises about 4.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 8.52% of Profound Medical worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 207,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 296,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 429.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

