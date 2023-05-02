Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 45,742 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 3.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 339,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

