Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,512. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.