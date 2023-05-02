Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 638 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

DVN traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 4,747,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

