Gagnon Securities LLC Takes $282,000 Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DermTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 182,640 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 369,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $97,257.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ramin Akhavan sold 6,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $27,409.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 221,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.72% and a negative net margin of 803.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

