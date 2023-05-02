Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,724 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up 1.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.57% of Everbridge worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Everbridge by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 133,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,933. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

