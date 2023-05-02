Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,589,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the March 31st total of 2,955,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Galaxy Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 70,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,569. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

