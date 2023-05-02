Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Galenfeha Stock Performance
Shares of GLFH stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Galenfeha Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galenfeha (GLFH)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.