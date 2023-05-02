Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Galenfeha Stock Performance

Shares of GLFH stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Galenfeha has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

