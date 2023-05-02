Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,063. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

