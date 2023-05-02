Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

GRMN stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $114.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.