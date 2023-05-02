GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $32.49 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.