Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$271.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 4.08. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

