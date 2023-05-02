General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GD traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. 413,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,805. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

