General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

