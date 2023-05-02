General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.