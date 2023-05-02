Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 18,555 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up 2.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Globus Medical worth $105,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

GMED stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 671,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

