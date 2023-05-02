Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Allegiant Travel worth $24,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. 74,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $157.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.