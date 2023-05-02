Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 793,107 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 297.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,107 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 2.0% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Bio-Techne worth $87,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 471,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

