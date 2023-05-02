Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,139 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Construction Partners worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. 28,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

