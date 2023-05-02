Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of TechTarget worth $29,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 63,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,458. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $950.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.