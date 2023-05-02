Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 10,905 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.27. 668,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,092. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

