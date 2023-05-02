Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 26,694 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 499,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,203. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

