Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.33. 195,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

