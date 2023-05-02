Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Up 18.1% in April

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 311,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 97,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $412.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

