Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 23,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,672. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Further Reading

