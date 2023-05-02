GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOVX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOVX shares. Dawson James assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

