Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Sells $86,800.00 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geron Trading Up 4.1 %

GERN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. 3,892,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in Geron by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Geron by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

