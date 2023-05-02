Ghe LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ghe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,514,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,973. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

