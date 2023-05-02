Ghe LLC Sells 9,224 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEIC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,203. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

