Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Buys $96,037.50 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,716.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

GBCI traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 698,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 978.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

