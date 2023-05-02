Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

